Meta Platforms Inc (META) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META)’s stock price has plunge by -2.56relation to previous closing price of 353.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that FDN: Buy High-Quality And Strong-Momentum Internet Stocks (Technical Analysis)
Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Right Now?
The price-to-earnings ratio for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) is above average at 30.44x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 46 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”
The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Platforms Inc (META) is $382.96, which is $38.07 above the current market price. The public float for META is 2.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of META on January 02, 2024 was 18.66M shares.
META’s Market Performance
META stock saw an increase of -2.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.42% and a quarterly increase of 12.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Meta Platforms Inc (META). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for META’s stock, with a 20.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of META
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for META stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for META by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for META in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $425 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.
META Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought META to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.70% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, META fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $339.90. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc saw -2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at META starting from Zuckerberg Mark, who sale 47,690 shares at the price of $357.43 back on Dec 27. After this action, Zuckerberg Mark now owns 0 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, valued at $17,045,951 using the latest closing price.
Zuckerberg Mark, the COB and CEO of Meta Platforms Inc, sale 47,690 shares at $355.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Zuckerberg Mark is holding 0 shares at $16,934,310 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for META
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +28.78 for the present operating margin
- +79.63 for the gross margin
The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 22.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.02. Equity return is now at value 22.27, with 15.05 for asset returns.
Based on Meta Platforms Inc (META), the company’s capital structure generated 21.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.83. Total debt to assets is 14.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.84.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.
Conclusion
In a nutshell, Meta Platforms Inc (META) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.