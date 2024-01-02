Masco Corp. (MAS): A Technical Analysis

Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Masco Corp. (MAS) is $66.15, which is -$0.83 below the current market price. The public float for MAS is 223.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAS on January 02, 2024 was 1.79M shares.

Masco Corp. (NYSE: MAS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 67.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Masco (MAS) is poised to benefit from the Fed’s steady interest rates, coupled with its strong pricing actions and strategic expansion initiatives, securing a path for sustained growth.

MAS’s Market Performance

Masco Corp. (MAS) has seen a -0.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.95% gain in the past month and a 25.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for MAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.24% for MAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $58 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MAS Trading at 12.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.85%, as shares surge +10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.83. In addition, Masco Corp. saw 43.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Cole Kenneth G., who sale 27,043 shares at the price of $62.48 back on Dec 04. After this action, Cole Kenneth G. now owns 70,198 shares of Masco Corp., valued at $1,689,538 using the latest closing price.

Shah Jai, the Group President of Masco Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $62.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Shah Jai is holding 34,709 shares at $1,559,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corp. stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Masco Corp. (MAS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.