Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MMC is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MMC is $205.95, which is $16.48 above the current market price. The public float for MMC is 492.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume for MMC on January 02, 2024 was 1.67M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MMC) stock’s latest price update

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (NYSE: MMC)’s stock price has soared by 0.36 in relation to previous closing price of 188.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that Marsh & McLennan Companies is being upgraded to Buy from its Sell rating this summer. Share price retreated to a buy range near its moving average, while the firm showed double-digit growth in earnings, revenue, and equity. Long-term dividend income growth has been proven.

MMC’s Market Performance

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has seen a 1.42% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.49% decline in the past month and a -0.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for MMC.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.82% for MMC’s stock, with a 2.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $192 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MMC Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.48. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. saw 14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from FANJUL OSCAR, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $200.17 back on Nov 28. After this action, FANJUL OSCAR now owns 58,178 shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., valued at $1,000,850 using the latest closing price.

Jones John Jude, the Chief Marketing Officer of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc., sale 4,908 shares at $193.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Jones John Jude is holding 7,978 shares at $947,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. stands at +14.71. The total capital return value is set at 14.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.91. Equity return is now at value 33.06, with 8.66 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.15. Total debt to assets is 40.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.