Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA)’s stock price has increased by 2.19 compared to its previous closing price of 23.49. However, the company has seen a -10.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2024-01-02 that Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA, +10.69% shot up 10.6% in morning trading Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency miner benefited from bitcoin’s BTCUSD, +4.41% surged above the $45,000 level for the first time in 21 months. The stock’s rally comes after it took a 24.4% hit over the last two days of 2023, after bitcoin declined 3.3% over the same time.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MARA is 5.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for MARA is 216.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARA on January 02, 2024 was 51.97M shares.

MARA’s Market Performance

MARA stock saw an increase of -10.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 100.54% and a quarterly increase of 181.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.48% for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.28% for MARA stock, with a simple moving average of 103.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MARA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MARA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $8.30 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MARA Trading at 73.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.86%, as shares surge +73.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +208.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA fell by -11.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +211.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.46. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from SWAMI ASHU, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, SWAMI ASHU now owns 7,491 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, valued at $151,833 using the latest closing price.

Ouissal Said, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $11.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ouissal Said is holding 10,217 shares at $59,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.78 for the present operating margin

-28.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc stands at -583.20. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -43.15, with -24.83 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 203.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.00. Total debt to assets is 65.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 202.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.