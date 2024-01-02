Make Informed Decisions with Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Stock Updates

The stock of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has gone up by 4.17% for the week, with a 40.69% rise in the past month and a 0.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.32% for TVTX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.97% for TVTX’s stock, with a -34.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for TVTX is 71.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.56% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of TVTX was 1.66M shares.

TVTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) has dropped by -4.46 compared to previous close of 9.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Travere (TVTX) to submit an sNDA to the FDA to convert the accelerated approval for Filspari to full approval for IgAN in first-quarter 2024. The company is implementing a strategic reorganization to cut costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TVTX Trading at 25.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +43.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.46. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc saw -57.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Heerma Peter, who sale 3,091 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Oct 03. After this action, Heerma Peter now owns 80,257 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc, valued at $25,504 using the latest closing price.

Dube Eric M, the Chief Executive Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,455 shares at $14.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Dube Eric M is holding 242,595 shares at $65,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.65 for the present operating margin

+80.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc stands at -131.35. The total capital return value is set at -49.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.36. Equity return is now at value -171.92, with -41.95 for asset returns.

Based on Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 950.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.48. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 940.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.