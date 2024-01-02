Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MEGL is 3.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MEGL is 8.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MEGL on January 02, 2024 was 96.41K shares.

The stock price of Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL) has surged by 36.81 when compared to previous closing price of 0.87, but the company has seen a 33.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Despite the opacity of China’s economy, small-cap Chinese stocks continue to attract attention, according to Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

MEGL’s Market Performance

MEGL’s stock has risen by 33.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.50% and a quarterly rise of 3.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.49% for Magic Empire Global Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.67% for MEGL’s stock, with a -13.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEGL Trading at 34.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.23%, as shares surge +34.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL rose by +33.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8686. In addition, Magic Empire Global Ltd saw -7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.