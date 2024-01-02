Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ: LKCO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.79 in comparison to its previous close of 0.54, however, the company has experienced a -10.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-12-29 that Luokung Technology Corp LKCO shares are trading lower by 7.21% to $0.15 Thursday afternoon, selling off following Wednesday’s strength, after the company announced it launched a “carbon emission and carbon neutrality” data service with more than $70 million in forecasted revenue.

Is It Worth Investing in Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ: LKCO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LKCO is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for LKCO is 15.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume for LKCO on January 02, 2024 was 83.79K shares.

LKCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO) has seen a -10.24% decrease in the past week, with a -21.70% drop in the past month, and a -31.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.22% for LKCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.67% for LKCO’s stock, with a -57.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LKCO Trading at -26.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares sank -15.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO fell by -10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5873. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp saw -89.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.53 for the present operating margin

-0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luokung Technology Corp stands at -56.14. The total capital return value is set at -28.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.31. Equity return is now at value -37.51, with -19.37 for asset returns.

Based on Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.66. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.