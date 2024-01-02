LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) has decreased by -25.76 when compared to last closing price of 0.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -34.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-12-29 that Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Friday it has agreed to buy LumiraDx’s Point of Care diagnostics platform business for about $295 million.

Is It Worth Investing in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LMDX is 46.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMDX on January 02, 2024 was 18.29M shares.

LMDX’s Market Performance

The stock of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has seen a -34.59% decrease in the past week, with a -72.93% drop in the past month, and a -78.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.91% for LMDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -50.14% for LMDX’s stock, with a -86.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMDX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LMDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMDX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on November 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LMDX Trading at -56.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.58%, as shares sank -59.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMDX fell by -34.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0902. In addition, LumiraDx Limited saw -25.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.32 for the present operating margin

-14.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for LumiraDx Limited stands at -176.59. The total capital return value is set at -81.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.74. Equity return is now at value -1752.89, with -74.22 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.