Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LVLU is 14.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of LVLU was 45.36K shares.

LVLU) stock’s latest price update

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LVLU)’s stock price has soared by 12.73 in relation to previous closing price of 1.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Naomi Beckman-Straus – Investor Relations Crystal Landsem – Chief Executive Officer Tiffany Smith – Chief Financial Officer Mark Vos – President and Chief Investment Officer David McCreight – Executive Chairman Conference Call Participants Brooke Roach – Goldman Sachs Janine Stichter – BTIG Garrett Greenblatt – Jefferies Jonna Kim – TD Cowen Alice Xiao – Bank of America Dana Telsey – Telsey Group Operator Good afternoon and welcome to Lulu’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded and we have allocated 1 hour for the prepared remarks and Q&A.

LVLU’s Market Performance

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU) has seen a -5.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.11% decline in the past month and a -7.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.56% for LVLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.78% for LVLU’s stock, with a -19.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVLU stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LVLU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LVLU in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $3 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LVLU Trading at -13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.91%, as shares sank -31.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVLU fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1390. In addition, Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc saw -25.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVLU starting from MARDY MICHAEL J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.10 back on Aug 23. After this action, MARDY MICHAEL J now owns 95,341 shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, valued at $21,000 using the latest closing price.

MARDY MICHAEL J, the Director of Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that MARDY MICHAEL J is holding 45,018 shares at $27,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.99 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc stands at +0.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return is now at value -26.36, with -9.98 for asset returns.

Based on Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU), the company’s capital structure generated 90.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.41. Total debt to assets is 31.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 61.13 and the total asset turnover is 2.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (LVLU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.