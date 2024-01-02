Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is 65.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LULU is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) is $489.86, which is -$21.43 below the current market price. The public float for LULU is 110.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On January 02, 2024, LULU’s average trading volume was 2.16M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

LULU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 509.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-01 that On shares a lot of the same strengths as the sportswear powerhouse. And it’s growing much faster than Lululemon when it was at a similar stage.

LULU’s Market Performance

LULU’s stock has risen by 0.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.64% and a quarterly rise of 32.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Lululemon Athletica inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.38% for LULU stock, with a simple moving average of 31.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $550 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LULU Trading at 15.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $493.06. In addition, Lululemon Athletica inc. saw 59.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from MCDONALD CALVIN, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $497.50 back on Dec 18. After this action, MCDONALD CALVIN now owns 73,793 shares of Lululemon Athletica inc., valued at $12,437,539 using the latest closing price.

FRANK MEGHAN, the Chief Financial Officer of Lululemon Athletica inc., sale 1,553 shares at $500.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that FRANK MEGHAN is holding 8,381 shares at $776,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+55.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica inc. stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 44.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.97. Equity return is now at value 30.48, with 17.66 for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.37. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.