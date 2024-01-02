Loop Media Inc (LPTV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) has decreased by -9.09 when compared to last closing price of 1.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that Loop Media (NYSEMKT: LPTV ) stock is falling on Wednesday following the release of the digital video platform media company’s earnings report for fiscal Q4 2023. The bad news for investors in LPTV stock starts with the company’s earnings per share of -15 cents.

Is It Worth Investing in Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LPTV is 25.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. On January 02, 2024, LPTV’s average trading volume was 194.71K shares.

LPTV’s Market Performance

The stock of Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has seen a 1.70% increase in the past week, with a 127.27% rise in the past month, and a 101.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.98% for LPTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.11% for LPTV’s stock, with a -55.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LPTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LPTV Trading at 61.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.19%, as shares surge +124.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +164.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTV rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9277. In addition, Loop Media Inc saw -84.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.97 for the present operating margin

+30.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loop Media Inc stands at -101.02. The total capital return value is set at -357.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -616.24. Equity return is now at value -7630.76, with -130.92 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.