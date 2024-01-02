Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 205.31 compared to its previous closing price of 6.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 206.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-02 that Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc shares surged 181% to $16.96 in late-morning trading on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company revealed positive topline data from its PACIFIC Study evaluating bexicaserin, which reduced seizures by 53.3% across a population of patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). Longboard noted the phase 1b/2a study included 52 patients ages 12 to 65 years old with different seizure disorders, including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Is It Worth Investing in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LBPH is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LBPH is 17.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. The average trading volume of LBPH on January 02, 2024 was 79.74K shares.

LBPH’s Market Performance

The stock of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) has seen a 206.83% increase in the past week, with a 389.63% rise in the past month, and a 275.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.76% for LBPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 258.07% for LBPH’s stock, with a 197.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBPH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LBPH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LBPH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $35 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LBPH Trading at 270.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 78.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +323.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +265.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBPH rose by +182.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +295.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 205.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LBPH

The total capital return value is set at -53.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.15. Equity return is now at value -81.78, with -72.72 for asset returns.

Based on Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.19. Total debt to assets is 1.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.