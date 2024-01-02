Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 0.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGHL on January 02, 2024 was 149.21K shares.

LGHL) stock’s latest price update

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.45 compared to its previous closing price of 1.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-30 that Lion Group (NASDAQ: LGHL ) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the trading platform and services company. There are no new press releases or filings from Lion Group that explain why the company’s stock is taking off today.

LGHL’s Market Performance

LGHL’s stock has risen by 23.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.85% and a quarterly rise of 33.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.69% for Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.18% for LGHL’s stock, with a -70.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGHL Trading at 17.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.30%, as shares surge +10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL rose by +23.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1585. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR saw -96.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

The total capital return value is set at -67.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.29. Equity return is now at value -30.61, with -10.76 for asset returns.

Based on Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL), the company’s capital structure generated 18.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.74. Total debt to assets is 6.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.04 and the total asset turnover is -0.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.