Lightspeed Commerce Inc’s (LSPD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, LSPD stock has gone up by 5.48%, with a monthly gain of 25.01% and a quarterly surge of 49.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for Lightspeed Commerce Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.10% for LSPD’s stock, with a 36.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LSPD is at 2.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LSPD is 136.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume for LSPD on January 02, 2024 was 833.03K shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) has plunged by -0.52 when compared to previous closing price of 21.10, but the company has seen a 5.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Today, we are circling back on Lightspeed Commerce for the first time since late 2022. LSPD has a strong balance sheet with over $760 million in cash and no long-term debt. The company continues to churn out impressive sales growth and the company is rapidly approaching profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $24 based on the research report published on December 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LSPD Trading at 29.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +30.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.32. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc saw 46.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc stands at -146.48. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.69. Equity return is now at value -34.09, with -32.21 for asset returns.

Based on Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.00. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.