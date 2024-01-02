Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA)’s stock price has increased by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 28.70. However, the company has seen a 0.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-09 that Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the company’s investor day, the company’s ownership stake in Formula 1, Atlanta Braves, media acquisitions, TV rights, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) is above average at 15.14x. The 36-month beta value for LSXMA is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LSXMA is 94.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on January 02, 2024 was 904.62K shares.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) has seen a 0.52% increase in the past week, with a 6.84% rise in the past month, and a 12.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.43% for LSXMA stock, with a simple moving average of 22.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LSXMA Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA rose by +0.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.61. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw -0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from ROMRELL LARRY E, who sale 21,478 shares at the price of $27.97 back on Dec 19. After this action, ROMRELL LARRY E now owns 16,355 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $600,763 using the latest closing price.

Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant, the Director of Liberty Media Corp., sale 3,258 shares at $65.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant is holding 0 shares at $212,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 10.32, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.