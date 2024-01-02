Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) has surged by 0.59 when compared to previous closing price of 13.63, but the company has seen a 0.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Laureate Education is a mid-cap stock with a market cap of $2.1 billion, offering an attractive return of 36.16% over the past year. The company has demonstrated consistency by meeting expectations in its Q3 2023 earnings report, with a surge in international market enrolments, particularly in Mexico. Despite concerns about a softening market in Peru, Laureate Education’s increasing enrolments highlight the resilience of its brand, making it an attractive investment.

Is It Worth Investing in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) Right Now?

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) by analysts is $17.50, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for LAUR is 129.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of LAUR was 729.50K shares.

LAUR’s Market Performance

LAUR stock saw an increase of 0.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.50% and a quarterly increase of 2.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Laureate Education Inc (LAUR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.46% for LAUR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LAUR Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR rose by +0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.54. In addition, Laureate Education Inc saw 50.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from Wengen Alberta, LP, who sale 200 shares at the price of $13.25 back on Dec 04. After this action, Wengen Alberta, LP now owns 18,405,416 shares of Laureate Education Inc, valued at $2,650 using the latest closing price.

Wengen Alberta, LP, the 10% Owner of Laureate Education Inc, sale 720,541 shares at $13.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Wengen Alberta, LP is holding 18,405,616 shares at $9,407,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 11.39, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education Inc (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.50. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.