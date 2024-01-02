KT Corporation ADR (KT) Stock Sees a-0.96 Decrease

In the past week, KT stock has gone down by -2.75%, with a monthly gain of 3.38% and a quarterly surge of 4.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.14% for KT Corporation ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.38% for KT’s stock, with a 10.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) Right Now?

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KT Corporation ADR (KT) is $43382.35, which is $3.19 above the current market price. The public float for KT is 492.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KT on January 02, 2024 was 818.04K shares.

KT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) has plunged by -0.96 when compared to previous closing price of 13.57, but the company has seen a -2.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that RWAY, KT and ORRF made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 20, 2023.

KT Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, KT Corporation ADR saw -0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.52 for the present operating margin

+30.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for KT Corporation ADR stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.24. Equity return is now at value 7.69, with 2.99 for asset returns.

Based on KT Corporation ADR (KT), the company’s capital structure generated 67.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.22. Total debt to assets is 27.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KT Corporation ADR (KT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.