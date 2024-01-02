Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.74 in relation to its previous close of 6.05. However, the company has experienced a -3.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that The beginning of the year is a good time for some portfolio rejig. I would look at further strengthening my positions among blue-chip dividend stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) is 30.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KGC is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) is $9.06, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.22B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On January 02, 2024, KGC’s average trading volume was 13.58M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC stock saw an increase of -3.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.93% and a quarterly increase of 36.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.57% for KGC stock, with a simple moving average of 17.12% for the last 200 days.

KGC Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.98. In addition, Kinross Gold Corp. saw -1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corp. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.