Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KMB is 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KMB is $129.59, which is $8.08 above the current price. The public float for KMB is 337.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMB on January 02, 2024 was 1.85M shares.

KMB) stock’s latest price update

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.57 in relation to its previous close of 120.82. However, the company has experienced a 1.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that One of the easiest ways to get paid consistently is with income investing. Simply buy a high-yielding, growing stock and sit back and collect the yield.

KMB’s Market Performance

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has seen a 1.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.21% decline in the past month and a 0.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for KMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.22% for KMB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $115 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KMB Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.71%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.14. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corp. saw -10.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Melucci Jeffrey P., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $121.71 back on Nov 29. After this action, Melucci Jeffrey P. now owns 25,169 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp., valued at $365,130 using the latest closing price.

Hicks Zackery A, the Chief Digital & Technology Off of Kimberly-Clark Corp., sale 3,020 shares at $119.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Hicks Zackery A is holding 0 shares at $360,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corp. stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 315.49, with 10.07 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.