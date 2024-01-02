Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KVUE is 1.73B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KVUE on January 02, 2024 was 22.20M shares.

The stock of Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) has increased by 1.02 when compared to last closing price of 21.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that “There is only one-criterion to be included among the Dividend Kings: a publicly-traded company must increase its total fiscal-year dividend-payout for a minimum of 50 consecutive-years.”–Dogs of the Dow. The 54 Dividend Kings screened as of December 29 represented 9 of 11 Morningstar Sectors. Broker targeted-top-ten net-gains ranged 18.52%-38.49% topped-by Northwest Natural, and Altria Group. By yield, Altria tops-all. Top-ten Kingly January yields reported for ABBV, FTS, FRT, BKH, UVV, NWN, MMM, CDUAF, LEG, & MO averaged 5.45%.

KVUE’s Market Performance

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) has seen a 1.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.41% gain in the past month and a 7.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for KVUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.93% for KVUE’s stock, with a -4.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KVUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KVUE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KVUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KVUE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KVUE Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVUE rose by +1.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.98. In addition, Kenvue Inc saw 1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVUE starting from ALLISON RICHARD E JR, who purchase 5,598 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Aug 30. After this action, ALLISON RICHARD E JR now owns 25,598 shares of Kenvue Inc, valued at $128,524 using the latest closing price.

ALLISON RICHARD E JR, the Director of Kenvue Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $26.26 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that ALLISON RICHARD E JR is holding 20,000 shares at $525,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.21 for the present operating margin

+55.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kenvue Inc stands at +13.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27.

Based on Kenvue Inc (KVUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.58. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kenvue Inc (KVUE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.