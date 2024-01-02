Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (JT) Stock Showcases 7.54% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (JT) has seen a 8.89% increase in the past week, with a -3.92% drop in the past month, and a -0.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.77% for JT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.54% for JT’s stock, with a -15.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: JT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JT is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JT is 15.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On January 02, 2024, JT’s average trading volume was 23.13K shares.

JT) stock’s latest price update

Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: JT)’s stock price has soared by 9.50 in relation to previous closing price of 0.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 24, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Liting Lu – Head of IR David Ye – Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Oscar Chen – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Good day, and welcome to the Jianpu Technology Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

JT Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.94%, as shares sank -3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JT rose by +8.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9093. In addition, Jianpu Technology Inc ADR saw -38.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

+24.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jianpu Technology Inc ADR stands at -12.65. The total capital return value is set at -12.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.76. Equity return is now at value -10.89, with -4.89 for asset returns.

Based on Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (JT), the company’s capital structure generated 60.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.50. Total debt to assets is 26.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jianpu Technology Inc ADR (JT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.