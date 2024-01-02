Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 40.73. However, the company has seen a 3.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that Warren Buffett doesn’t hide the fact he loves dividends. While he doesn’t buy a business solely because it pays a dividend he enjoys when companies pay one and regularly increase it.

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) Right Now?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) by analysts is $44.33, which is $3.92 above the current market price. The public float for JEF is 153.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of JEF was 1.20M shares.

JEF’s Market Performance

JEF stock saw an increase of 3.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.83% and a quarterly increase of 10.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.40% for JEF’s stock, with a 19.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JEF Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +14.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.23. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc saw 23.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from STEINBERG JOSEPH S, who sale 134,217 shares at the price of $35.79 back on Aug 04. After this action, STEINBERG JOSEPH S now owns 15,744,184 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, valued at $4,803,224 using the latest closing price.

STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the Chairman of the Board of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, sale 346,984 shares at $35.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that STEINBERG JOSEPH S is holding 15,878,401 shares at $12,379,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.76 for the present operating margin

+86.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc stands at +10.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 3.45, with 0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 199.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.64. Total debt to assets is 40.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.