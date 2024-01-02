JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) is above average at 12.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JD.com Inc ADR (JD) is $163.19, which is $15.82 above the current market price. The public float for JD is 1.36B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JD on January 02, 2024 was 13.20M shares.

JD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) has dropped by -5.49 compared to previous close of 28.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that JD was one of the worst performing stocks in 2023 and after already declining the years before, the stock lost almost 50% last year. And we can find several reasons for JD struggling – increased competition among retailers in China and a Chinese economy that is slowing down. But the stock is so extremely undervalued at this point and is therefore a good investment at this point – even with JD growing at a low pace.

JD’s Market Performance

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has experienced a -1.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.46% drop in the past month, and a -6.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for JD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for JD’s stock, with a -17.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $39 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JD Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.94. In addition, JD.com Inc ADR saw -5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.75 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for JD.com Inc ADR stands at +0.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.20. Equity return is now at value 10.99, with 4.06 for asset returns.

Based on JD.com Inc ADR (JD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 10.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.