Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on the development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), as well as lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimens, today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming medical and investor conferences in November:

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JSPR is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for JSPR is 80.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JSPR on January 02, 2024 was 576.80K shares.

JSPR’s Market Performance

The stock of Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) has seen a 41.83% increase in the past week, with a 33.73% rise in the past month, and a 12.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.11% for JSPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.60% for JSPR stock, with a simple moving average of -32.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $7 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JSPR Trading at 24.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.69%, as shares surge +28.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR rose by +41.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5544. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc saw 63.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from WIGGANS THOMAS G, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Nov 28. After this action, WIGGANS THOMAS G now owns 50,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,486 using the latest closing price.

WIGGANS THOMAS G, the Director of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that WIGGANS THOMAS G is holding 40,000 shares at $6,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

The total capital return value is set at -94.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.10. Equity return is now at value -86.23, with -72.08 for asset returns.

Based on Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.21. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.