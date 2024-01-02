Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.04.

The public float for JANX is 28.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.48% of that float. On January 02, 2024, the average trading volume of JANX was 122.19K shares.

JANX) stock’s latest price update

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.29 in comparison to its previous close of 11.70, however, the company has experienced a 6.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 205.5% in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (JANX). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

JANX’s Market Performance

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) has seen a 6.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.19% gain in the past month and a 6.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.24% for JANX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.45% for JANX’s stock, with a -4.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JANX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JANX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for JANX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JANX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $24 based on the research report published on April 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JANX Trading at 27.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JANX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +22.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JANX rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, Janux Therapeutics Inc saw -18.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JANX starting from Avalon Ventures XI, L.P., who purchase 849,854 shares at the price of $5.87 back on Nov 13. After this action, Avalon Ventures XI, L.P. now owns 849,854 shares of Janux Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,988,643 using the latest closing price.

Reardon Tighe, the Acting Chief Financial Officer of Janux Therapeutics Inc, purchase 849,854 shares at $5.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Reardon Tighe is holding 849,854 shares at $4,988,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JANX

Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -16.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.