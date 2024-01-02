Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 50.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that The biotech sector is finishing 2023 on a high after a difficult couple of years, buoyed by Big Pharma M&A activity. The SPDR® S&P Biotech ETF has been soaring as a result of the M&A spree. Despite a challenging year, there have been some winners in the biotech sector – I have been fortunate to share a few successful tips with Seeking Alpha readers.

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IONS is also noteworthy at 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IONS is $54.53, which is $3.94 above than the current price. The public float for IONS is 140.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.11% of that float. The average trading volume of IONS on January 02, 2024 was 1.11M shares.

IONS’s Market Performance

IONS stock saw an increase of 3.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.39% and a quarterly increase of 11.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.22% for IONS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IONS Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.03. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 33.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from PARSHALL B LYNNE, who sale 42,525 shares at the price of $50.19 back on Dec 28. After this action, PARSHALL B LYNNE now owns 82,588 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $2,134,223 using the latest closing price.

PARSHALL B LYNNE, the Director of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $50.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that PARSHALL B LYNNE is holding 82,588 shares at $2,511,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.84 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -45.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -89.91, with -15.27 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.50. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.