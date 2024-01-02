Inuvo Inc (INUV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for INUV is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INUV is $0.93, which is $0.5 above than the current price. The public float for INUV is 120.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of INUV on January 02, 2024 was 781.18K shares.

INUV) stock’s latest price update

Nevertheless, the company has seen a 22.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INUV’s Market Performance

INUV’s stock has risen by 22.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.31% and a quarterly rise of 98.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.48% for Inuvo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.44% for INUV stock, with a simple moving average of 62.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INUV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for INUV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INUV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.25 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

INUV Trading at 57.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +41.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INUV rose by +22.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3346. In addition, Inuvo Inc saw 91.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.73 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inuvo Inc stands at -17.34. The total capital return value is set at -45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.61. Equity return is now at value -54.28, with -32.35 for asset returns.

Based on Inuvo Inc (INUV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.17. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Inuvo Inc (INUV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.