Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.48 compared to its previous closing price of 7.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 38.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that Lewis H.

Is It Worth Investing in Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for INTS is 8.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On January 02, 2024, INTS’s average trading volume was 600.45K shares.

INTS’s Market Performance

INTS stock saw an increase of 38.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 213.92% and a quarterly increase of 112.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 27.00% for Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.55% for INTS’s stock, with a 76.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INTS Trading at 107.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.58%, as shares surge +249.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTS rose by +38.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.36. In addition, Intensity Therapeutics Inc saw 43.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTS

Equity return is now at value -151.79, with -98.52 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.