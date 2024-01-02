Inhibrx Inc (INBX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for INBX is also noteworthy at 3.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INBX is 35.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.20% of that float. The average trading volume of INBX on January 02, 2024 was 416.61K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

INBX) stock’s latest price update

Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.76 in relation to its previous close of 34.94. However, the company has experienced a 27.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-01 that Viking Global Investors, the investment firm founded by Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) in 1999, disclosed earlier this week it boosted its stake in Inhibrx Inc. ( INBX, Financial) by 7.71% following a private placement financing agreement.

INBX’s Market Performance

Inhibrx Inc (INBX) has experienced a 27.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 85.73% rise in the past month, and a 107.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.90% for INBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.72% for INBX stock, with a simple moving average of 75.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INBX stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for INBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INBX in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $40 based on the research report published on March 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INBX Trading at 73.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.50%, as shares surge +82.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX rose by +27.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.25. In addition, Inhibrx Inc saw 54.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, who purchase 511,627 shares at the price of $19.35 back on Aug 28. After this action, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP now owns 511,627 shares of Inhibrx Inc, valued at $9,899,982 using the latest closing price.

Eckelman Brendan P., the Chief Scientific Officer of Inhibrx Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $24.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Eckelman Brendan P. is holding 2,035,553 shares at $968,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5928.88 for the present operating margin

-30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Inc stands at -6667.86. The total capital return value is set at -65.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.25. Equity return is now at value -399.12, with -70.19 for asset returns.

Based on Inhibrx Inc (INBX), the company’s capital structure generated 356.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.10. Total debt to assets is 71.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 353.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,932.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Inhibrx Inc (INBX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.