Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) is $17.31, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for IRT is 222.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRT on January 02, 2024 was 2.34M shares.

IRT) stock’s latest price update

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.05relation to previous closing price of 15.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-30 that Most REITs rallied in December. But not all REITs participated in this rally to the same degree. Here are two REITs that remain very attractively priced.

IRT’s Market Performance

IRT’s stock has risen by 0.99% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.00% and a quarterly rise of 8.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Independence Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.67% for IRT’s stock, with a -3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IRT Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +12.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.99. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc saw -9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc stands at +18.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.28. Total debt to assets is 40.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.