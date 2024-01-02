Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) has decreased by -1.86 when compared to last closing price of 2.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that For most of the past two years, Imperial Petroleum has diluted shareholders relentlessly in order to grow the company’s fleet. However, the company has reversed course in recent months with the announcement of a $10 million share repurchase program in early September and subsequent buybacks of common shares and warrants. CEO Harry Vafias now controls approximately 35.5% of outstanding common shares, aligning his interests with outside shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 6.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 46.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMPP on January 02, 2024 was 741.54K shares.

IMPP’s Market Performance

IMPP stock saw an increase of 6.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 59.04% and a quarterly increase of 67.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.99% for Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.36% for IMPP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.25% for the last 200 days.

IMPP Trading at 43.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +59.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc saw -27.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 25.27, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.90. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.