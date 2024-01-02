Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 181.74. However, the company has seen a 0.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) is above average at 36.74x. The 36-month beta value for HLT is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HLT is $174.14, which is -$9.19 below than the current price. The public float for HLT is 251.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume of HLT on January 02, 2024 was 1.59M shares.

HLT’s Market Performance

HLT’s stock has seen a 0.31% increase for the week, with a 9.26% rise in the past month and a 21.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.51% for HLT stock, with a simple moving average of 20.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $168 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HLT Trading at 9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.64. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc saw 44.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Silcock Christopher W, who sale 10,863 shares at the price of $166.61 back on Nov 16. After this action, Silcock Christopher W now owns 58,256 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, valued at $1,809,892 using the latest closing price.

Duffy Michael W, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sale 6,267 shares at $166.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Duffy Michael W is holding 19,780 shares at $1,041,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+28.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stands at +14.31. The total capital return value is set at 23.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.