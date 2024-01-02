Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s (HA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) has seen a 1.72% increase in the past week, with a 216.96% gain in the past month, and a 124.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for HA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.57% for HA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 67.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HA is 2.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) is $7.38, which is -$6.82 below the current market price. The public float for HA is 49.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.93% of that float. On January 02, 2024, HA’s average trading volume was 3.79M shares.

HA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) has decreased by -3.34 when compared to last closing price of 14.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-12-11 that Peter Ingram, CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, joins Bloomberg Radio to discuss the airline’s deal to merge with Alaska Airlines. ——–

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $16 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HA Trading at 81.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +216.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +230.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.44. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. saw 38.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Alter Aaron J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Oct 27. After this action, Alter Aaron J now owns 114,698 shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., valued at $11,794 using the latest closing price.

Alter Aaron J, the Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $10.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Alter Aaron J is holding 117,698 shares at $32,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.24 for the present operating margin

+3.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at -6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.35. Equity return is now at value -79.61, with -5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA), the company’s capital structure generated 647.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.62. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 602.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.