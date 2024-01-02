Hallador Energy Co’s (HNRG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) has gone down by -4.12% for the week, with a -28.77% drop in the past month and a -38.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.88% for HNRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.49% for HNRG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) Right Now?

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) is $11.00, which is $2.16 above the current market price. The public float for HNRG is 22.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HNRG on January 02, 2024 was 349.58K shares.

The stock price of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) has dropped by -1.23 compared to previous close of 8.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-29 that The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

HNRG Trading at -27.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -30.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNRG fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Hallador Energy Co saw -11.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNRG starting from HARDIE DAVID C, who sale 14,810 shares at the price of $9.05 back on Apr 13. After this action, HARDIE DAVID C now owns 1,978,726 shares of Hallador Energy Co, valued at $134,002 using the latest closing price.

HARDIE DAVID C, the Director of Hallador Energy Co, sale 16,356 shares at $9.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that HARDIE DAVID C is holding 1,993,536 shares at $156,630 based on the most recent closing price.

+6.77 for the present operating margin

+11.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hallador Energy Co stands at +5.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 37.33, with 17.56 for asset returns.

Based on Hallador Energy Co (HNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.22. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

To put it simply, Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.