Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SUPV is at 2.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUPV is $210.00, which is -$1.06 below the current market price. The public float for SUPV is 78.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume for SUPV on January 02, 2024 was 824.45K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 4.14. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Argentina elected a new president just over a week ago. President-elect Javier Milei has promised to dollarize his nation’s economy, tame inflation — and close down Argentina’s central bank.

SUPV’s Market Performance

SUPV’s stock has fallen by -9.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.69% and a quarterly rise of 82.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.59% for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.96% for SUPV’s stock, with a 53.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUPV Trading at 41.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +19.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw 87.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.