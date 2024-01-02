Groupon Inc (GRPN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) has decreased by -0.47 when compared to last closing price of 12.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Groupon’s third quarter operating results suggest a slow turnaround for the company, with sequential growth in the units sold and gross billings, that led to a lower decline in revenues. The offering caught investors by surprise, and the shares fell significantly below the subscription price. But Pale Fire Capital entered into a binding commitment to backstop the entire offering. At the current price, I rate the company as Neutral, until the management shows signs that it’s fulfilling the guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GRPN is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for GRPN is 16.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.94% of that float. The average trading volume of GRPN on January 02, 2024 was 1.40M shares.

GRPN’s Market Performance

The stock of Groupon Inc (GRPN) has seen a 0.78% increase in the past week, with a 16.20% rise in the past month, and a -16.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.64% for GRPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.62% for GRPN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 52.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $30 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GRPN Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.90. In addition, Groupon Inc saw 49.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Senkypl Dusan, who purchase 137,946 shares at the price of $9.74 back on Nov 20. After this action, Senkypl Dusan now owns 7,040,310 shares of Groupon Inc, valued at $1,343,427 using the latest closing price.

Senkypl Dusan, the Interim CEO of Groupon Inc, purchase 24,803 shares at $9.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Senkypl Dusan is holding 6,902,364 shares at $235,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.99 for the present operating margin

+83.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc stands at -39.66. The total capital return value is set at -21.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -584.21, with -19.59 for asset returns.

Based on Groupon Inc (GRPN), the company’s capital structure generated 4,091.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.61. Total debt to assets is 43.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,763.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Groupon Inc (GRPN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.