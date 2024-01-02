Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH)’s stock price has soared by 8.20 in relation to previous closing price of 0.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for GBNH is 9.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBNH on January 02, 2024 was 437.33K shares.

GBNH’s Market Performance

GBNH’s stock has seen a -6.72% decrease for the week, with a 8.46% rise in the past month and a 4.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.00% for Greenbrook TMS Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for GBNH’s stock, with a -40.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBNH Trading at 4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares surge +15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH fell by -6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2709. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc saw -85.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.60 for the present operating margin

-5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrook TMS Inc stands at -89.32. The total capital return value is set at -46.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.