Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE: AJX) has plunged by -0.56 when compared to previous closing price of 5.33, but the company has seen a 0.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE: AJX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AJX is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AJX is $8.00, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for AJX is 25.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume for AJX on January 02, 2024 was 205.99K shares.

AJX’s Market Performance

AJX’s stock has seen a 0.38% increase for the week, with a 11.58% rise in the past month and a -17.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for Great Ajax Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.86% for AJX’s stock, with a -11.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJX stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for AJX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AJX in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $16 based on the research report published on May 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AJX Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJX rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Great Ajax Corp saw -26.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AJX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.28 for the present operating margin

+78.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Great Ajax Corp stands at -18.86. The total capital return value is set at 2.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -9.04, with -2.09 for asset returns.

Based on Great Ajax Corp (AJX), the company’s capital structure generated 335.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.01. Total debt to assets is 75.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Great Ajax Corp (AJX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.