GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) Stock Faces 2.91% Weekly Volatility

The stock of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has gone up by 3.72% for the week, with a 15.52% rise in the past month and a 19.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.59% for GDRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.61% for GDRX’s stock, with a 13.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) is above average at 186.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDRX is 74.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GDRX on January 02, 2024 was 1.44M shares.

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) has surged by 1.52 when compared to previous closing price of 6.60, but the company has seen a 3.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical Services sector might want to consider either Elevance Health (ELV) or GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GDRX Trading at 17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc saw 43.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from Wagner Scott, who purchase 21,652 shares at the price of $5.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Wagner Scott now owns 182,900 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc, valued at $124,806 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Scott, the of GoodRx Holdings Inc, purchase 26,348 shares at $5.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Wagner Scott is holding 161,248 shares at $155,482 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+84.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc stands at -4.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.16. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 88.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.81. Total debt to assets is 44.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.