Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 33.16. However, the company has seen a -0.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-15 that Two large shareholders of Gildan Activewear have called on the company’s board of directors to reinstate Glenn Chamandy immediately as the company’s CEO to restore stakeholder confidence. Turtle Creek Asset Management and Browning West, which own roughly 3.2% and 3.9% respectively of Gildan’s stock, both wrote to the Canadian apparel company’s board after it announced on December 11 that it had appointed Vince Tyra to replace Chamandy from February 12, 2024, with Craig Leavitt, a director, acting as interim president and CEO until then.

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) is 12.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GIL is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) is $38.92, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for GIL is 167.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On January 02, 2024, GIL’s average trading volume was 855.50K shares.

GIL’s Market Performance

GIL’s stock has seen a -0.39% decrease for the week, with a -7.63% drop in the past month and a 18.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for Gildan Activewear Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.51% for GIL’s stock, with a 6.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GIL Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.47. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc saw 20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.28 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc stands at +16.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.10. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 13.24 for asset returns.

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 29.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.