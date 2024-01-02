GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.20 in relation to its previous close of 34.58. However, the company has experienced a 3.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Patrick Dovigi – Founder and Chief Executive Officer Luke Pelosi – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Kevin Chiang – CIBC Wood Gundy Michael Hoffman – Stifel Jerry Revich – Goldman Sachs Rupert Merer – National Bank Michael Doumet – Scotiabank Walter Spracklin – RBC Stephanie Yee – JPMorgan Chris Murray – ATB Capital Markets Operator Good morning. Thank you for attending today’s GFL Environmental 2023 Q3 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GFL is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GFL is 219.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on January 02, 2024 was 1.42M shares.

GFL’s Market Performance

The stock of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has seen a 3.51% increase in the past week, with a 25.49% rise in the past month, and a 8.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for GFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.14% for GFL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.57% for the last 200 days.

GFL Trading at 14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +20.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.62. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 18.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.19 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -2.72. The total capital return value is set at 0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -1.77, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 176.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.87. Total debt to assets is 51.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.