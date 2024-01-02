Genpact Ltd (G) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, G stock has gone up by 0.64%, with a monthly gain of 2.78% and a quarterly plunge of -4.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Genpact Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for G’s stock, with a -8.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) is above average at 15.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genpact Ltd (G) is $38.00, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for G is 166.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of G on January 02, 2024 was 1.35M shares.

G) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has increased by 0.29 when compared to last closing price of 34.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Genpact (G) is growing through its strategic collaborations and shareholder-friendly initiatives, while seasonality and rising costs are worrisome.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $38 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

G Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.59. In addition, Genpact Ltd saw -25.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Stein Kathryn Vanpelt, who sale 57,336 shares at the price of $34.85 back on Dec 04. After this action, Stein Kathryn Vanpelt now owns 85,775 shares of Genpact Ltd, valued at $1,998,149 using the latest closing price.

Tyagarajan N. V., the President and CEO of Genpact Ltd, sale 1,700 shares at $35.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Tyagarajan N. V. is holding 8,300 shares at $61,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.86 for the present operating margin

+34.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genpact Ltd stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 15.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 22.97, with 9.41 for asset returns.

Based on Genpact Ltd (G), the company’s capital structure generated 92.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.18. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genpact Ltd (G) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.