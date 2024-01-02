Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI): A Technical Analysis

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) is $53.19, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for GLPI is 255.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLPI on January 02, 2024 was 1.71M shares.

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.64 in comparison to its previous close of 49.67, however, the company has experienced a 1.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

GLPI’s Market Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has experienced a 1.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.56% rise in the past month, and a 8.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for GLPI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for GLPI’s stock, with a 2.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GLPI Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.85. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc saw -4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from SCHWARTZ BARRY F, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $45.83 back on Aug 17. After this action, SCHWARTZ BARRY F now owns 55,323 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, valued at $68,745 using the latest closing price.

SCHWARTZ BARRY F, the Director of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $47.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SCHWARTZ BARRY F is holding 53,823 shares at $47,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 18.94, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.