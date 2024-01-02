Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is 37.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FYBR is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FYBR is 218.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.66% of that float. On January 02, 2024, FYBR’s average trading volume was 2.31M shares.

FYBR) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.71 in relation to its previous close of 25.52. However, the company has experienced a 5.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-04 that Activist investor Jana Partners on Monday called Frontier Communications Parent Inc. to explore a possible sale and conduct an strategic review in order to reverse its “poor” stock performance.

FYBR’s Market Performance

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has experienced a 5.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.19% rise in the past month, and a 61.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for FYBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.44% for FYBR’s stock, with a 35.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FYBR Trading at 19.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +15.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.76. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc saw -0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $18.93 back on Oct 18. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,912,895 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc, valued at $2,838,930 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Frontier Communications Parent Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $18.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 38,912,895 shares at $2,838,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc stands at +7.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.25. Equity return is now at value 3.28, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 184.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.85. Total debt to assets is 48.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.