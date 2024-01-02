Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (FRSX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (FRSX) has seen a -14.17% decrease in the past week, with a -48.12% drop in the past month, and a -49.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.74% for FRSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.76% for FRSX’s stock, with a -52.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FRSX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FRSX is also noteworthy at 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FRSX is $0.15, which is $3.59 above than the current price. The public float for FRSX is 10.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume of FRSX on January 02, 2024 was 52.75K shares.

FRSX) stock’s latest price update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FRSX)’s stock price has plunge by -4.63relation to previous closing price of 1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.17% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-29 that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s stock FRSX, -2.70% was up by 8.3% in premarket trading on Friday after the Israel-based company said it signed a cooperation agreement.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FRSX by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for FRSX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $16 based on the research report published on March 02, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

FRSX Trading at -33.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -46.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSX fell by -14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3240. In addition, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR saw -59.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3173.64 for the present operating margin

+14.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -3941.09. The total capital return value is set at -43.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.49. Equity return is now at value -80.47, with -68.51 for asset returns.

Based on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (FRSX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.60. Total debt to assets is 6.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -12.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd ADR (FRSX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.