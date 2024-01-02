FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) is 0.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLJ is -1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FLJ currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On January 02, 2024, FLJ’s average trading volume was 263.89K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

FLJ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) has increased by 44.93 when compared to last closing price of 1.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 61.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-29 that FLJ Group (NASDAQ: FLJ ) completed its purchase of property insurer Alpha Mind for $180 million in cash. The cash is being raised by a promissory note due in 90 days.

FLJ’s Market Performance

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has experienced a 61.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -56.06% drop in the past month, and a -77.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.38% for FLJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.28% for FLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -86.25% for the last 200 days.

FLJ Trading at -64.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.31%, as shares sank -53.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ rose by +61.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, FLJ Group Ltd ADR saw -97.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Ltd ADR stands at +125.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.