Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, XOM stock has gone up by 0.21%, with a monthly decline of -0.60% and a quarterly plunge of -11.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Exxon Mobil Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.33% for XOM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) Right Now?

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XOM is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XOM is $126.73, which is $24.61 above the current price. The public float for XOM is 4.00B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XOM on January 02, 2024 was 21.93M shares.

XOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has increased by 2.14 when compared to last closing price of 99.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-02 that For most of this millennium, Exxon Mobil has reported fabulous profits — and considerably less fabulous free cash flow. COVID-19 and the disruptions it caused to global economics may have changed that.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $115 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XOM Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.73. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corp. saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Fox Leonard M., who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $102.65 back on Dec 18. After this action, Fox Leonard M. now owns 220,678 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp., valued at $1,231,800 using the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of Exxon Mobil Corp., sale 2,077,000 shares at $104.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 0 shares at $216,127,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corp. stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 21.32, with 11.08 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.