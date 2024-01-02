Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) has dropped by -2.09 compared to previous close of 16.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-12 that Expro Group Holdings has seen a sharp turnaround in international offshore deepwater activities, evidenced by a four-year contract in Norway and the acquisition of PRT Offshore. The energy services industry is expected to strengthen in 2024, with increased demand for XPRO’s subsea interventions and vessel-deployed LWI solutions in various regions. XPRO faced challenges in Q3, including reduced activity and weaker pricing for onshore tubular running services, as well as an accident in its vessel-deployed LWI system in Australia.

Is It Worth Investing in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Right Now?

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XPRO is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XPRO is 105.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPRO on January 02, 2024 was 880.63K shares.

XPRO’s Market Performance

XPRO’s stock has seen a -2.99% decrease for the week, with a 1.99% rise in the past month and a -31.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for Expro Group Holdings N.V.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.57% for XPRO’s stock, with a -17.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XPRO Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +2.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V. saw -12.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who sale 15,400 shares at the price of $24.16 back on Sep 15. After this action, KEARNEY MICHAEL C now owns 27,633 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V., valued at $372,093 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Robert Wayne Jr, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V., sale 13,000 shares at $24.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Drummond Robert Wayne Jr is holding 43,433 shares at $314,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+6.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V. stands at -1.57. The total capital return value is set at 1.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value 0.16, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.86. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.