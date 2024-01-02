Examining the Volatility of Terran Orbital Corp’s (LLAP) Stock

The stock of Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) has gone up by 29.36% for the week, with a 74.07% rise in the past month and a 76.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.67% for LLAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.26% for LLAP’s stock, with a 10.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LLAP is 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LLAP is 138.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LLAP on January 02, 2024 was 4.14M shares.

LLAP) stock’s latest price update

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP)’s stock price has soared by 23.68 in relation to previous closing price of 1.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 29.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-02 that Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) shares jumped over 5% in Tuesday premarket trading after telling investors it received a milestone payment for the completion of a program under its previously announced $2.4 billion contract with Rivada Space Networks. As a result, the company said Rivada is current on all outstanding invoices.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLAP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LLAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LLAP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LLAP Trading at 64.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.31%, as shares surge +70.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +112.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLAP rose by +29.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9933. In addition, Terran Orbital Corp saw 23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLAP starting from Siegmann Jonathan, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Jun 23. After this action, Siegmann Jonathan now owns 20,000 shares of Terran Orbital Corp, valued at $25,400 using the latest closing price.

Beach Point Capital Management, the 10% Owner of Terran Orbital Corp, sale 627,200 shares at $3.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Beach Point Capital Management is holding 779,514 shares at $1,894,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.02 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terran Orbital Corp stands at -174.01. The total capital return value is set at -65.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.72. Equity return is now at value -145.73, with -88.53 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.