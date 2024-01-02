Examining the Volatility of NNN REIT Inc’s (NNN) Stock

The stock of NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a 7.70% gain in the past month, and a 21.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for NNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.79% for NNN’s stock, with a 5.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) Right Now?

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NNN REIT Inc (NNN) is $42.15, which is -$0.95 below the current market price. The public float for NNN is 181.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNN on January 02, 2024 was 1.69M shares.

NNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has plunged by -0.71 when compared to previous closing price of 43.41, but the company has seen a 1.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that With a new year here at last, investors should be reflecting on the past and looking to the future. For those focused on building a portfolio of dividend-paying equities, there are a number of firms out there that make sense to consider. Each of some of the best have their own positive and negative traits to them that could make them a good or bad prospect for any specific investor.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NNN Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.06. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw -5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from Tessitore Christopher Paul, who sale 38,056 shares at the price of $41.68 back on Dec 13. After this action, Tessitore Christopher Paul now owns 140,539 shares of NNN REIT Inc, valued at $1,586,277 using the latest closing price.

Adamo Jonathan, the EVP, Portfolio Operations of NNN REIT Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $39.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Adamo Jonathan is holding 56,450 shares at $159,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.46, with 4.68 for asset returns.

Based on NNN REIT Inc (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.